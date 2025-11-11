ACME Solar Lands Major Renewable Energy Project at Competitive Tariff
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has secured a significant 400 MW/1,800 MWh renewable energy project from SJVN. The project, acquired at a competitive tariff of INR 6.75/unit for 25 years, involves solar and battery energy storage technologies. It marks ACME's first use of Indian-made solar cells.
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a significant renewable energy project from SJVN, featuring a 400 MW/1,800 MWh capacity. The project has been clinched at a competitive tariff of INR 6.75 per unit and will span a duration of 25 years, according to ACME Solar's statement.
The tender, under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding guidelines, saw an e-reverse auction on October 9, 2025, with the Letter of Award received on November 10. The project requires power supply of 4 MWh per MW capacity during peak times daily, maintaining 90 percent availability monthly.
This initiative will combine 300 MW of solar power and 1,800 MWh of battery energy storage to fulfill demand. Emphasizing efficiency, it will leverage high-irradiation zones in Rajasthan, marking ACME Solar's first use of domestically-produced solar cells. Gurugram's ACME Solar positions itself as a leading player with substantial current and upcoming capacities.
