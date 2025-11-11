Delhi Blast Probe Unfolds: A Complex Investigation Near Red Fort

Delhi Police and security agencies are honing in on three principal aspects of their investigation into the Red Fort vicinity explosion that took place on Monday evening. Sources within the Delhi Police revealed on Tuesday that officials are closely examining the suspect's movements, an alleged network from a Faridabad university, and the specific type of explosive employed in the blast.

The investigation is primarily concentrated on the crucial three-hour timeframe during which Dr. Umar, reportedly driving the Hyundai i20 implicated in the explosion, parked it at the Red Fort parking lot. Between 3:19 pm and 6:22 pm, officers are keen to ascertain Dr. Umar's activities, including whether he scoped out the location, met an accomplice, or waited for a specific moment to act.

Investigators are probing whether Dr. Umar deliberately remained in this high-security area, potentially waiting for assistance from a sleeper cell or a signal to act. The inquiry also involves examining the involvement of individuals from a Faridabad university, suspected of having sleeper cell connections. This part of the probe seeks to determine the operational scope of this network and its potential link to the blast.

Authorities suspect that the explosion, alongside a recent cache of explosives found in Faridabad, might be part of a coordinated effort by a larger terror network extending past state borders. As police trace the origins of the recovered weapons and explosives, they focus on understanding the logistics behind their acquisition and movement.

In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Police, working with Haryana Police, uncovered large quantities of explosive-making materials in Faridabad, leading to the arrest of Dr. Muzammil and Aadil Rather. With investigations ongoing, experts are perplexed by the blast's unusual characteristics—immense damage devoid of typical blast debris, like nails or ball bearings. This anomaly adds a layer of mystery as authorities seek to piece together the events surrounding the Red Fort incident. (ANI)

