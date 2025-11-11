Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: CM Assures Support

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conveyed her condolences following a tragic explosion near Red Fort that claimed eight lives, with several others injured. She deemed the incident regrettable and affirmed active engagement by all relevant agencies to address the situation effectively.

During a hospital visit to meet the injured, Gupta reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the victims and their families, ensuring they face no difficulties. "It was an unfortunate incident. All the agencies are doing their work. We went to the hospital yesterday and met the injured persons. The government's support is with them, and their family should not face any problems," she stated at a press conference.

The devastating blast on Monday night prompted Delhi Police to file a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosives Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Concurrently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a high-stakes security review at his residence to evaluate the situation in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Sources disclosed that Delhi Police and security agencies are honing in on the suspect's movements and possible connections to a Faridabad-based university network, as well as the explosive's origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)