BRO's Lifeline Initiative: Health Drive for Arunachal Labourers in Remote Terrain

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) launched a large-scale health check-up drive for over 4,000 road construction laborers in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative includes mobile medical teams conducting health assessments in remote areas, ensuring early detection of health issues in high-altitude conditions, reflecting BRO's commitment to workforce welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:06 IST
BRO ensures healthcare for over 4000 labourers in remote Tawang (Photo/BRO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched a large-scale health check-up initiative targeting road construction laborers in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Under Project Vartak, the 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) aims to ensure the health and well-being of over 4,000 workers building vital infrastructure in the region.

Mobile medical teams have been dispatched to distant locations such as Damteng, Yangtse, Sungetsar, and Klemta, providing on-site health assessments and collecting data for consistent monitoring. The examinations cover height, weight, eyesight, hearing, blood pressure, and oxygen levels, vital for early detection of health issues in high-altitude areas.

Residents have praised BRO's humanitarian efforts, appreciating the organization's focus on both infrastructure and human welfare. Chief Minister Pema Khandu commended the BRO's transformative work and dedication during his recent visit, acknowledging their dual role in connecting places and enhancing lives through continuous service in challenging terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

