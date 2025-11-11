Torrent Power's Revenue Surge in September Quarter FY26

Torrent Power, a leading player in the Indian energy sector, reported a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit, achieving a nearly 50% growth to Rs 741.55 crore for the September quarter FY26. The surge in profits is primarily attributed to enhanced revenues from its generation segment, showcasing the company's strategic focus on expanding this arm of its business.

According to regulatory filings, the company's total income for the quarter spiked to Rs 7,953.91 crore from Rs 7,300.51 crore in the previous year. Notably, revenue from the generation business saw a significant rise, reaching Rs 2,420.92 crore as compared to Rs 1,833.55 crore registered a year earlier, indicating strong performance and operational prowess in this domain.

Conversely, revenue from Torrent Power's transmission and distribution segment experienced a drop, decreasing to Rs 6,367.83 crore from Rs 6,596.61 crore in Q2FY25. Meanwhile, the renewables sector showed positive momentum, with revenues climbing to Rs 326.62 crore from the previous Rs 291.15 crore, reflecting growth in sustainable energy initiatives.