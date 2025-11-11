Left Menu

Court Dismisses Requests by Lalu and Rabri to Delay Daily Trial in IRCTC Case

The Rouse Avenue court has turned down Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's pleas to postpone daily hearings in the IRCTC Hotels corruption case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne emphasized it's impractical to delay proceedings, adhering to a directive of day-to-day trial to expedite the legal process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:23 IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav ( File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday dismissed pleas from Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Railway Minister, and his wife, Rabri Devi, who sought to halt daily proceedings in the IRCTC Hotels corruption case. The court declared the request impractical and unjustified for delaying justice.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne highlighted that a directive from the Delhi High Court requires such cases to be held daily until the examination of witnesses concludes. Senior Counsel DP Singh argued that daily trials are standard for high-profile cases, especially for those involving MPs and MLAs, ensuring swift justice in alignment with a Supreme Court order.

The case centers on alleged corruption during Yadav's tenure, specifically concerning maintenance contracts for IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri. Investigations allege Lalu Prasad Yadav received prime land in exchange for contracts, with significant evidential documents being scrutinized. In defense, the accused seek more time to prepare for cross-examination.

