Broad Daylight Tragedy: Youth Slits Lover's Throat in Madhya Pradesh

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, a young woman was allegedly murdered by a man claiming to be her lover on Tuesday morning. The crime, executed in broad daylight with a sharp-edged weapon, occurred in Aamgaon village within Baihar police station's jurisdiction.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Ritu Bhandarkar, was found with her throat slit, while the accused, Rohit Sarve, remained at the scene beside her body. Upon receiving this grim report, local police apprehended Sarve and rushed the injured woman to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A disturbing video has also emerged showing the moment of the attack, prompting swift action from law enforcement. An FIR has been filed, and the investigation is underway. According to Baihar Additional Superintendent of Police Adarsh Kant Shukla, the suspect claims to have been pursuing the victim romantically, although this detail remains unverified.