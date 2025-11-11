Newsom's Climate Crusade: California's Green Leadership at COP30

California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken his environmental message to the international stage at the COP30 summit in Belem, Brazil, standing firm on climate policy as the United States remains on the sidelines. Despite the absence of federal leadership, Newsom emphasized California's role as a leading force in green technology.

Scheduled to meet with global and subnational leaders, including Brazil's state governor of Para, Newsom aims to showcase California's economic prowess, with its economy ranking as the fourth-largest globally. He points out that California leads in renewable energy jobs and tech development, contrasting sharply with the current U.S. administration's fossil fuel focus.

Critiquing the U.S. administration's policies, Newsom warned that the nation risks falling behind if it fails to embrace clean energy markets. He contrasts this with China's proactive stance in dominating the green-tech sector, mentioning the pressing need for the U.S. to adapt to maintain competitiveness globally.