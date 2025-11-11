Tech Sector Volatility and Government Shutdown Influence Markets

The stock market experienced notable shifts on Tuesday as concerns surrounding tech valuations emerged again. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced downturns due to fluctuations in technology shares, notably Nvidia and CoreWeave, which struggled following SoftBank's divestment.

A diverse performance across sectors showed AI companies losing momentum amid uncertainties over returns, while health stocks saw a promising rise. Analysts connected these market movements to the ongoing federal shutdown, which took a step closer to resolution with Senate approval of a reopening bill.

In contrast to technology's struggles, the energy sector and companies like Occidental Petroleum reported gains, reinforcing positive sentiment in some areas. However, overall market sentiments remained influenced by federal actions and macroeconomic concerns.

