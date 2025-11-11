Left Menu

Global Markets Sway Amid U.S. Shutdown Hopes and AI Fluctuations

MSCI's global equities index experienced gains as investors anticipated an end to the U.S. government shutdown. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar weakened due to labor market concerns, and artificial intelligence stocks saw volatility. Oil and gold prices rose slightly amid economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:55 IST
MSCI's global equities index saw an uptick on Tuesday as investors paused following Monday's significant gains. This rise was tied to hopes for a resolution to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, despite exorbitant valuations in the tech sector tempering investor enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, the dollar dipped, fueled by labor market worries after a report highlighted job cuts by private employers. The Senate passed a bill on Monday to restore federal funding after the protracted shutdown, impacting millions on food benefits and federal employees, alongside disrupting air traffic and delaying economic data releases.

However, optimism about a government reopening fueled Monday's market rally, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq seeing substantial gains. Continued market volatility is anticipated, particularly in the AI sector, as investors make substantial bets on uncertain future revenues, notes investment strategist Jason Pride.

