Sivakasi Celebrates: Long-Awaited Bridge Inauguration by CM Stalin Sparks Joy

Residents of Sivakasi celebrated a significant infrastructure achievement as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the long-awaited Satchiyapuram Road Overbridge. The project, pending for decades, addressed a critical demand of the local population.

The inauguration, held on Tuesday, saw the community in high spirits as they thronged the newly opened bridge. Celebrations included fireworks, sweets distribution, and heartfelt gratitude expressed towards the state government for resolving a perennial civic issue that had led to regular traffic bottlenecks and safety hazards.

This overbridge is designed to eliminate traffic delays at railway crossings, a persistent issue for commuters, traders, and students. Residents praised the project for improving connectivity and stimulating economic activities. During the event, Chief Minister Stalin emphasized his administration's dedication to advancing infrastructure and public welfare across Tamil Nadu. He assured that such projects are part of a broader ambition to deliver development that reaches every citizen across the district.