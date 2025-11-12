Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies Misinterpreted Remarks on Nagarjuna
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha issues a clarification amid social media controversy over perceived defamatory remarks about actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his family. She expresses respect and apologizes for any unintended harm caused by her statements.
In response to a flurry of social media speculation, Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha has issued a public statement clarifying her recent comments regarding veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. Surekha emphasized that her remarks had been taken out of context and were never intended to disparage the actor or his family.
"I hold Nagarjuna Garu and his family in high esteem for their significant contributions to the film industry. My statements were not meant to cause harm or disrespect," she explained, aiming to quell the controversy that had sparked public outrage and calls for an apology.
Despite social media uproar, Nagarjuna has not publicly responded. Minister Surekha expressed her deep respect for his legacy, reiterating her regret for any distress her words may have caused. She apologized to the Akkineni family, acknowledging the widespread admiration for Nagarjuna across India.
