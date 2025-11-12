Left Menu

Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies Misinterpreted Remarks on Nagarjuna

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha issues a clarification amid social media controversy over perceived defamatory remarks about actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his family. She expresses respect and apologizes for any unintended harm caused by her statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:09 IST
Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies Misinterpreted Remarks on Nagarjuna
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha (File Photo/@iamkondasurekha). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a flurry of social media speculation, Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha has issued a public statement clarifying her recent comments regarding veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. Surekha emphasized that her remarks had been taken out of context and were never intended to disparage the actor or his family.

"I hold Nagarjuna Garu and his family in high esteem for their significant contributions to the film industry. My statements were not meant to cause harm or disrespect," she explained, aiming to quell the controversy that had sparked public outrage and calls for an apology.

Despite social media uproar, Nagarjuna has not publicly responded. Minister Surekha expressed her deep respect for his legacy, reiterating her regret for any distress her words may have caused. She apologized to the Akkineni family, acknowledging the widespread admiration for Nagarjuna across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Faridabad Police Debunks Red Fort Explosion Car Allegations

Faridabad Police Debunks Red Fort Explosion Car Allegations

 India
2
India's Economic Surge: Q2 GDP Growth Fueled by Private Consumption and Investment

India's Economic Surge: Q2 GDP Growth Fueled by Private Consumption and Inve...

 India
3
Australia-Indonesia Pact: A New Chapter in Regional Security

Australia-Indonesia Pact: A New Chapter in Regional Security

 Global
4
Surge in Parag Milk Foods' Profits Amidst Rising Sales

Surge in Parag Milk Foods' Profits Amidst Rising Sales

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025