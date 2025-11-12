Kerala's Booth Level Officers Surge in Special Intensive Revision Effort
Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan Kelkar commends Booth Level Officers for their dedication in distributing one crore enumeration forms across the state. Despite challenges, including inquiries from the public and incidents like a dog attack on an officer, the initiative progresses with the final voter list set for release in February 2026.
Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan Kelkar lauded the dedicated efforts of Booth Level Officers across the state in executing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Highlighting their tireless work, Kelkar informed that these officers are on track to distribute one crore enumeration forms within the next few days, aiming to collect all by November 25.
Speaking to ANI, Kelkar praised the officers for reaching such a significant milestone and noted the challenges faced, including public curiosity regarding form-filling and required documentation. Despite these hurdles, BLOs are working around the clock, even engaging with residents during night hours.
A recent incident in Kerala's Kottayam district saw a BLO injured when a local man allegedly set his dog upon her during the enumeration process. This highlights the risks involved as the nationwide Special Intensive Revision continues across 12 states, with the final electoral roll to be issued by February 7, 2026.
