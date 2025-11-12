Left Menu

Kerala's Booth Level Officers Surge in Special Intensive Revision Effort

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan Kelkar commends Booth Level Officers for their dedication in distributing one crore enumeration forms across the state. Despite challenges, including inquiries from the public and incidents like a dog attack on an officer, the initiative progresses with the final voter list set for release in February 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:32 IST
Kerala's Booth Level Officers Surge in Special Intensive Revision Effort
Kerala Chief Electoral Officer (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan Kelkar lauded the dedicated efforts of Booth Level Officers across the state in executing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Highlighting their tireless work, Kelkar informed that these officers are on track to distribute one crore enumeration forms within the next few days, aiming to collect all by November 25.

Speaking to ANI, Kelkar praised the officers for reaching such a significant milestone and noted the challenges faced, including public curiosity regarding form-filling and required documentation. Despite these hurdles, BLOs are working around the clock, even engaging with residents during night hours.

A recent incident in Kerala's Kottayam district saw a BLO injured when a local man allegedly set his dog upon her during the enumeration process. This highlights the risks involved as the nationwide Special Intensive Revision continues across 12 states, with the final electoral roll to be issued by February 7, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Faridabad Police Debunks Red Fort Explosion Car Allegations

Faridabad Police Debunks Red Fort Explosion Car Allegations

 India
2
India's Economic Surge: Q2 GDP Growth Fueled by Private Consumption and Investment

India's Economic Surge: Q2 GDP Growth Fueled by Private Consumption and Inve...

 India
3
Australia-Indonesia Pact: A New Chapter in Regional Security

Australia-Indonesia Pact: A New Chapter in Regional Security

 Global
4
Surge in Parag Milk Foods' Profits Amidst Rising Sales

Surge in Parag Milk Foods' Profits Amidst Rising Sales

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025