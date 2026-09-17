Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on West Bengal Woman's Alleged Deportation

The Supreme Court has requested the Centre to respond to a plea concerning a West Bengal woman allegedly detained in Mumbai and deported to Bangladesh after the removal of her name from the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision. Her son petitions for her return and protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 21:27 IST
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on West Bengal Woman's Alleged Deportation
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday requested the Central government's response to a petition seeking the repatriation of a West Bengal woman allegedly deported to Bangladesh. The woman, Sahida Fakir, allegedly had her name removed from the electoral rolls during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), prompting her son to file the appeal.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana are heading the bench overseeing the case. The petition, filed by Fakir’s son, Sahin Fakir, argues that her citizenship was not adequately assessed before her purported deportation, alleging unlawful detainment and removal to Bangladesh.

Fakir's son claims that she was detained in Mumbai on July 19 and was sent to Bangladesh without due process. The procedural legitimacy of her electoral roll removal is under scrutiny, as Fakir's citizenship appeal remains unresolved, bolstered by archival electoral records featuring her family's history.

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