PM Modi Vows Justice After Devastating Delhi Blast

In the wake of a devastating blast near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited LNJP Hospital to meet the injured victims and assure the nation that justice will be served. He emphasized the swift efforts of investigative agencies in identifying those behind the attack.

The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of at least eight individuals, with initial post-mortem findings revealing severe injuries including broken bones and head trauma. The explosion, occurring in a Hyundai i20 car, has triggered a detailed investigation by the National Investigation Agency.

Addressing the nation during his Bhutan visit, Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and reiterated his commitment to tracking down the conspirators. Officials are working tirelessly to determine the nature of the explosive device and the context of the attack, believed to involve a Jaish-e-Mohammad module.