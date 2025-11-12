Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution

World stock markets rallied with European indices reaching record highs as the U.S. Congress neared resolving a federal shutdown. This development eased economic uncertainties, while U.S. jobs data anticipates potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. The yen's decline spotlighted Japanese economic concerns. Political tensions in the UK and crude oil fluctuations added complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:04 IST
Global Markets Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets experienced a significant rally on Wednesday as European markets reached record highs, driven by optimism over the resolution of the U.S. federal shutdown. This breakthrough is expected to alleviate economic uncertainties that have overshadowed the U.S. economy.

The STOXX-600 and FTSE 100 indices in Europe hit new records, while U.S. stock futures and Japan's Nikkei indicated favourable gains. However, looming U.S. jobs data still fuels speculation on a possible Federal Reserve rate cut in December, with market participants weighing economic soft spots against potential growth slowdowns.

Japan faced economic pressure as the yen fell to nine-month lows, triggering concerns from officials. Meanwhile, political tensions simmered in the UK, potentially affecting markets. In commodity news, oil prices dipped slightly after a previous gain, and gold remained steady.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shriram Properties Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Focus

Shriram Properties Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Focus

 India
2
The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
3
Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford EcoSport

Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford Eco...

 India
4
Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025