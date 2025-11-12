Tragedy Strikes: Young Employee's Untimely Death
Vikas Kunchikurve, a 26-year-old private sector worker, allegedly committed suicide in Dharavi after returning from Kolhapur. Married just five months ago, he was declared dead at Sion Hospital. Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report (ADR) to investigate further.
A tragic incident unfolded in Dharavi Transit Camp area as a 26-year-old private sector employee allegedly took his own life on Wednesday, according to police reports. The young man, identified as Vikas Kunchikurve, was found hanging in his home.
Kunchikurve, who had been married for only five months, had just returned to Mumbai after visiting his native Kolhapur district. Upon arriving, he greeted his family before locking himself in a room and reportedly hanging himself with a rope.
Family members immediately rushed him to Sion Hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared 'brought dead' by the doctors. Authorities have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) as the investigation continues into this heart-rending incident.
