Akhilesh Yadav Dismisses Exit Polls, Predicts Tejashwi as Bihar's Next CM

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the recent exit polls, which predict a victory for the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections. He dismissed these predictions, asserting that the people of Bihar desire change and that Tejashwi Yadav will emerge as the new Chief Minister.

Tejashwi Yadav, representing the Mahagathbandhan, echoed these sentiments, alleging potential manipulation of the election results by the NDA. He claimed that the alliance would attempt to delay vote counting and create a climate of fear as part of their strategy.

The exit polls forecast varying outcomes, with the NDA expected to secure a majority in most surveys. These predictions came following the two-phase voting process, which concluded on Tuesday. The final counting of votes is set for November 14.

