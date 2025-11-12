Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Dismisses Exit Polls, Predicts Tejashwi as Bihar's Next CM

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticizes exit polls favoring NDA in Bihar elections, asserting Tejashwi Yadav's victory and alleging strategy by the NDA to influence results. Tejashwi warns of attempts to manipulate votes ahead of November 14 counting, accusing the NDA of instilling fear and undermining democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:02 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Dismisses Exit Polls, Predicts Tejashwi as Bihar's Next CM
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the recent exit polls, which predict a victory for the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections. He dismissed these predictions, asserting that the people of Bihar desire change and that Tejashwi Yadav will emerge as the new Chief Minister.

Tejashwi Yadav, representing the Mahagathbandhan, echoed these sentiments, alleging potential manipulation of the election results by the NDA. He claimed that the alliance would attempt to delay vote counting and create a climate of fear as part of their strategy.

The exit polls forecast varying outcomes, with the NDA expected to secure a majority in most surveys. These predictions came following the two-phase voting process, which concluded on Tuesday. The final counting of votes is set for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

