Balancing Tradition and Innovation: The Future of Seed Conservation

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday highlighted the crucial need to strike a balance between preserving traditional seeds and promoting new high-yielding varieties. His remarks came during the Plant Genome Saviour Awards Ceremony, an event marking the 25th anniversary of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Act and its 21st Foundation Day.

Chouhan praised the achievements of the PPV & FRA authority, noting the vital role of indigenous crop varieties in nutrition and ecological balance. He expressed concern over the looming extinction of many traditional varieties and stressed the significance of farmer efforts in preserving these seeds. Under the PPV & FRA Act, financial incentives of up to Rs 15 lakh are offered to support seed conservation.

While addressing issues such as limited awareness and procedural complexities in registration, Chouhan called for a robust scientific database to preserve indigenous knowledge. Highlighting the achievements of select awardees, Chouhan and other ministers reiterated the importance of conserving traditional seed varieties, with an emphasis on including stakeholder suggestions in future legislative amendments.

