Shivraj Singh Chouhan Chairs 33rd NHB Board Meet, Sets Roadmap for Horticulture

The 33rd Board Meeting reaffirmed NHB's central mission of driving inclusive, technology-driven and market-ready development in India's horticulture landscape.

Updated: 04-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:34 IST
He stressed that NHB must work with full commitment so that farmers receive the maximum benefit from schemes designed to increase income and reduce losses. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The 33rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the National Horticulture Board (NHB) was convened today at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Minister of State for Agriculture, Shri Ramnath Thakur, also participated in the session, which brought together senior officials, researchers, and industry representatives to review progress and set new priorities for India’s fast-growing horticulture sector.

Comprehensive Review of Key NHB Schemes

Shri Chouhan led a detailed review of NHB’s major programmes, including:

  • Commercial Horticulture Development Schemes to expand production of fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices, and plantation crops

  • Cold-chain Infrastructure Projects aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and improving market access

  • Cluster Development Programme (CDP)—a new initiative designed to enhance productivity and strengthen market linkages through region-specific horticulture clusters

  • Clean Plant Programme, critical for providing disease-free, high-quality planting material for high-value crops such as citrus, apple, pomegranate, grapes and bananas

These interventions form part of the government's strategy to strengthen horticulture as a key driver of agricultural growth, value addition and rural income.

Minister Stresses Timely, Transparent and Farmer-Centric Implementation

Emphasising accountability and efficiency, Shri Chouhan instructed NHB officials to ensure:

  • Timely disbursal of subsidies to farmers

  • Transparency in scheme implementation

  • Zero tolerance for complaints or delays

He also highlighted the need for a special strategy for perishable horticulture produce, aimed at:

  • Increasing shelf life

  • Minimising post-harvest losses

  • Enhancing cold-storage access

  • Raising awareness among farmers on handling, grading, packaging, and storage

Such measures, he said, are crucial for protecting farmers from market volatility and climatic risks.

Roadmap for Enhancing Productivity and Market Integration

The Union Minister offered several strategic directives to boost India’s horticulture sector:

  • Greater focus on quality planting material and nurseries

  • Strengthening post-harvest management infrastructure

  • Adoption of advanced horticulture technologies

  • Enhanced farmer access to cold-chain networks and value-addition units

  • Preparation of state-wise and region-wise roadmaps for targeted implementation

He stressed that NHB must work with full commitment so that farmers receive the maximum benefit from schemes designed to increase income and reduce losses.

Release of Technical Publications

Shri Chouhan released a set of technical publications prepared by NHB on:

  • Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)

  • Organic farming models for horticulture crops

  • Advanced horticulture technologies and innovations

These publications will support farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, FPOs and horticulture experts with practical knowledge, modern technologies and market-oriented guidance.

Broad Participation Reflects Inclusive Sectoral Strategy

The meeting saw representation from:

  • Union Agriculture Secretary Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi

  • ICAR Director General Dr. Mangi Lal Jat

  • Senior officials from multiple agriculture-related ministries

  • Non-official members from horticulture industries and allied sectors

Their diverse inputs enriched discussions and provided region-specific insights into prevailing challenges and emerging opportunities.

NHB’s Role in Strengthening India’s Horticulture Ecosystem

The National Horticulture Board, an autonomous body under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, plays a pivotal role in:

  • Promoting commercial horticulture ventures

  • Expanding cold-chain and supply chain infrastructure

  • Supporting research, innovation and technology adoption

  • Improving quality standards and export readiness

The 33rd Board Meeting reaffirmed NHB’s central mission of driving inclusive, technology-driven and market-ready development in India’s horticulture landscape.

 

