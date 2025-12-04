Shivraj Singh Chouhan Chairs 33rd NHB Board Meet, Sets Roadmap for Horticulture
The 33rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the National Horticulture Board (NHB) was convened today at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Minister of State for Agriculture, Shri Ramnath Thakur, also participated in the session, which brought together senior officials, researchers, and industry representatives to review progress and set new priorities for India’s fast-growing horticulture sector.
Comprehensive Review of Key NHB Schemes
Shri Chouhan led a detailed review of NHB’s major programmes, including:
Commercial Horticulture Development Schemes to expand production of fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices, and plantation crops
Cold-chain Infrastructure Projects aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and improving market access
Cluster Development Programme (CDP)—a new initiative designed to enhance productivity and strengthen market linkages through region-specific horticulture clusters
Clean Plant Programme, critical for providing disease-free, high-quality planting material for high-value crops such as citrus, apple, pomegranate, grapes and bananas
These interventions form part of the government's strategy to strengthen horticulture as a key driver of agricultural growth, value addition and rural income.
Minister Stresses Timely, Transparent and Farmer-Centric Implementation
Emphasising accountability and efficiency, Shri Chouhan instructed NHB officials to ensure:
Timely disbursal of subsidies to farmers
Transparency in scheme implementation
Zero tolerance for complaints or delays
He also highlighted the need for a special strategy for perishable horticulture produce, aimed at:
Increasing shelf life
Minimising post-harvest losses
Enhancing cold-storage access
Raising awareness among farmers on handling, grading, packaging, and storage
Such measures, he said, are crucial for protecting farmers from market volatility and climatic risks.
Roadmap for Enhancing Productivity and Market Integration
The Union Minister offered several strategic directives to boost India’s horticulture sector:
Greater focus on quality planting material and nurseries
Strengthening post-harvest management infrastructure
Adoption of advanced horticulture technologies
Enhanced farmer access to cold-chain networks and value-addition units
Preparation of state-wise and region-wise roadmaps for targeted implementation
He stressed that NHB must work with full commitment so that farmers receive the maximum benefit from schemes designed to increase income and reduce losses.
Release of Technical Publications
Shri Chouhan released a set of technical publications prepared by NHB on:
Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)
Organic farming models for horticulture crops
Advanced horticulture technologies and innovations
These publications will support farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, FPOs and horticulture experts with practical knowledge, modern technologies and market-oriented guidance.
Broad Participation Reflects Inclusive Sectoral Strategy
The meeting saw representation from:
Union Agriculture Secretary Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi
ICAR Director General Dr. Mangi Lal Jat
Senior officials from multiple agriculture-related ministries
Non-official members from horticulture industries and allied sectors
Their diverse inputs enriched discussions and provided region-specific insights into prevailing challenges and emerging opportunities.
NHB’s Role in Strengthening India’s Horticulture Ecosystem
The National Horticulture Board, an autonomous body under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, plays a pivotal role in:
Promoting commercial horticulture ventures
Expanding cold-chain and supply chain infrastructure
Supporting research, innovation and technology adoption
Improving quality standards and export readiness
The 33rd Board Meeting reaffirmed NHB’s central mission of driving inclusive, technology-driven and market-ready development in India’s horticulture landscape.