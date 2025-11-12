Assam CM Launches Financial Aid for Women's Empowerment

In a move to bolster women's economic empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially launched the distribution of cheques to 17,680 members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the Dispur, Guwahati Central, and New Guwahati Legislative Assembly constituencies. The event took place at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

During the ceremony, CM Sarma also unveiled the cheque distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY), providing Scheduled Caste women SHGs with Rs 50,000 each to spur skill development and entrepreneurship. This initiative is set to benefit 12,000 Scheduled Caste families and SHGs across the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sarma emphasized Assam's progress in women's empowerment, citing flagship programs like Orunodoi and Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. He highlighted government initiatives targeting child marriage and crimes against women and announced plans for a law prohibiting polygamy in Assam.

CM Sarma also pointed out the transformative role of welfare schemes and infrastructure projects in benefiting underprivileged communities. The Orunodoi scheme, in particular, has significantly contributed to the dignity and financial inclusion of nearly 40 lakh women in Assam.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, encouraging women SHG members to become 'Lakhpati Baideus.' He cited Pushpa Das's success from transforming a tea stall into a restaurant as a model of self-reliance.

To ensure effective resource utilization, women can receive additional financial aid for successful ventures under the scheme. CM Sarma also advised keeping family sizes to a maximum of three children for better upbringing. He urged policy prioritization for women's SHGs in trade licenses and expanding the Abhiyan's reach to more beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)