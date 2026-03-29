Controversy Surrounds Punjab's Delayed Women Financial Aid Scheme
The AAP government's rollout of the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna in Punjab faces criticism for delays and financial concerns. The scheme promises financial aid to women but has triggered questions about sustainability and overdue payments, sparking controversy ahead of the elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:18 IST
- Country:
- India
The rollout of Punjab's Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, which promises monthly financial aid to women, is mired in controversy due to delays and financial sustainability concerns.
Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia, criticized the AAP-led government's timing, pointing out that the scheme's implementation came too late, coinciding with the final phase of its tenure.
With Punjab's debt exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore, Majithia highlighted the need for detailed financial planning to sustain the scheme, causing many to question the government's intentions and execution capabilities.