Left Menu

Raphael Bostic's Departure: Impact on the Federal Reserve and Trump's Influence

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's president, Raphael Bostic, is set to retire in February. As the first Black and openly gay regional Fed bank president, his departure opens up a crucial seat at a time when President Trump seeks greater control over the Federal Reserve's decisions. The Atlanta Fed's board will select Bostic's successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Raphael Bostic, the current president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, plans to retire in February, creating a vacancy in the Fed's decision-making committee. This change comes at a critical moment as President Donald Trump attempts to exert increased influence over the Federal Reserve's operations.

Bostic, 59, is a pivotal figure in one of the 12 regional banks of the Federal Reserve and participates in setting the key short-term interest rate impacting nationwide borrowing costs. Each meeting features voting from a rotating group of 12 out of 19 committee members, including the Atlanta Fed's president, with their next vote anticipated in 2027.

The next president of the Atlanta Fed will be chosen by its board of directors, comprising local business and community leaders, independent of the Trump administration. The Washington-based board of governors holds the authority to approve the new appointment, with Trump desiring more influence, given the three board members he appointed.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Mixed as Investors Rotate from Tech to Healthcare and Financials

Wall Street Mixed as Investors Rotate from Tech to Healthcare and Financials

 Global
2
Bribery Scandal: Clerk Arrested, Judge Wanted in Mumbai Land Dispute

Bribery Scandal: Clerk Arrested, Judge Wanted in Mumbai Land Dispute

 India
3
FTSE 100 Reaches New Heights Amid U.S. Shutdown Hopes

FTSE 100 Reaches New Heights Amid U.S. Shutdown Hopes

 Global
4
European Markets Surge on U.S. Shutdown Hopes and Strong Earnings

European Markets Surge on U.S. Shutdown Hopes and Strong Earnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025