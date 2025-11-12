Raphael Bostic's Departure: Impact on the Federal Reserve and Trump's Influence

Raphael Bostic, the current president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, plans to retire in February, creating a vacancy in the Fed's decision-making committee. This change comes at a critical moment as President Donald Trump attempts to exert increased influence over the Federal Reserve's operations.

Bostic, 59, is a pivotal figure in one of the 12 regional banks of the Federal Reserve and participates in setting the key short-term interest rate impacting nationwide borrowing costs. Each meeting features voting from a rotating group of 12 out of 19 committee members, including the Atlanta Fed's president, with their next vote anticipated in 2027.

The next president of the Atlanta Fed will be chosen by its board of directors, comprising local business and community leaders, independent of the Trump administration. The Washington-based board of governors holds the authority to approve the new appointment, with Trump desiring more influence, given the three board members he appointed.