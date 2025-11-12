Rajasthan's Solar Surge: A New Era in Rooftop Installations

Rajasthan has achieved a significant milestone by installing over 100,000 rooftop solar systems under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The state adds over 10,000 new installations monthly, showcasing a growing commitment to renewable energy.

The installations span across major regions, with Jaipur, Ajmer, and Jodhpur power distribution companies leading the charge. Collectively, these regions contribute a total capacity of 408 megawatts, making Rajasthan a key player in the national solar initiative.

The initiative's success is further bolstered by direct subsidies to over 86,000 consumers and innovative measures such as the Rooftop Solar Champion Award and streamlined processes, enhancing consumer engagement and participation in the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)