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Honoring a Legacy: Vijay Bainsla's Tribute at Ajmer Sharif

BJP leader Vijay Bainsla visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the fourth death anniversary of his father, Kirori Singh Bainsla, to honor his legacy in the Gurjar reservation movement. Vijay conducted special prayers and a langar, emphasizing continuing his father's work for Gurjar community rights and promoting unity and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:58 IST
Honoring a Legacy: Vijay Bainsla's Tribute at Ajmer Sharif
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  • India

In a poignant tribute to his late father, BJP leader Vijay Bainsla visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Kirori Singh Bainsla's passing. Offering prayers and organizing a langar, Vijay acknowledged the senior Bainsla's pivotal role in advocating for reservation rights for the Gurjar community.

Kirori Singh Bainsla, revered for leading the influential Gurjar movement in Rajasthan, consistently championed the cause of reservation. His efforts have left a lasting impact, spotlighting the Gurjar community's demands on a national stage and ultimately achieving significant reservation benefits.

Vijay Bainsla reiterated the importance of his father's work and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive development. He emphasized the need for backward and marginalized communities to unite for the broader mission of nation-building, drawing on his father's belief in constitutional values and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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