India's Textile Exports Shine Amid Global Challenges
India's textile exports showcased resilience with a notable 0.1% growth during April-September 2025. Key markets like UAE, UK, and Japan posted high growth rates, contributing to a 10% overall increase. The sector's adaptability underscores the success of India's export diversification and 'Make in India' strategies.
India's textile and apparel exports, including handicrafts, showed remarkable resilience in the first half of FY 2025-26, overcoming global headwinds and tariff-related challenges. Despite difficult conditions, the sector achieved a marginal growth of 0.1% in global exports from April to September 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.
Key markets where India saw significant export growth included the UAE (14.5%), UK (1.5%), Japan (19.0%), Germany (2.9%), Spain (9.0%), and France (9.2%). Additionally, markets such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong recorded higher growth rates of 27%, 12.5%, and 69%, respectively. These 111 markets contributed USD 8,489.08 million in the first half of 2025, up from USD 7,718.55 million in the previous year — marking a 10% gain and a USD 770.3 million increase.
Leading the charge in this growth were sectors such as Ready-Made Garments (RMG) with a 3.42% incline, and Jute with a 5.56% rise. This robust performance underscores the sector's adaptability and its strategic focus on expanding into non-traditional markets, aligning with government policies under the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
