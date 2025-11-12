Left Menu

India's Textile Exports Shine Amid Global Challenges

India's textile exports showcased resilience with a notable 0.1% growth during April-September 2025. Key markets like UAE, UK, and Japan posted high growth rates, contributing to a 10% overall increase. The sector's adaptability underscores the success of India's export diversification and 'Make in India' strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:06 IST
A view of a textile mill (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's textile and apparel exports, including handicrafts, showed remarkable resilience in the first half of FY 2025-26, overcoming global headwinds and tariff-related challenges. Despite difficult conditions, the sector achieved a marginal growth of 0.1% in global exports from April to September 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Key markets where India saw significant export growth included the UAE (14.5%), UK (1.5%), Japan (19.0%), Germany (2.9%), Spain (9.0%), and France (9.2%). Additionally, markets such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong recorded higher growth rates of 27%, 12.5%, and 69%, respectively. These 111 markets contributed USD 8,489.08 million in the first half of 2025, up from USD 7,718.55 million in the previous year — marking a 10% gain and a USD 770.3 million increase.

Leading the charge in this growth were sectors such as Ready-Made Garments (RMG) with a 3.42% incline, and Jute with a 5.56% rise. This robust performance underscores the sector's adaptability and its strategic focus on expanding into non-traditional markets, aligning with government policies under the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

