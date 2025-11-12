Left Menu

GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

GIC Re, India's largest reinsurance company, reported a 54% increase in net profit for the September 2025 quarter, reaching Rs 2,867 crore. The company's income and gross premium also saw significant growth, and its underwriting loss narrowed. The solvency ratio and total assets both improved year-over-year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:17 IST
GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GIC Re, the state-owned reinsurance giant, has announced a striking 54% increase in net profits for the quarter ending in September 2025, with earnings soaring to Rs 2,867 crore. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 1,861 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

The company's total income expanded to Rs 11,831 crore, compared to Rs 11,179 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Additionally, the gross premium saw a notable rise to Rs 9,601 crore, a substantial increment from Rs 8,413 crore a year earlier. The underwriting loss was also reduced to Rs 388 crore from Rs 1,088 crore, showing improved financial health.

GIC Re further reported an enhancement in its solvency ratio, climbing to 3.85 from 3.42, and an increase in total assets to Rs 1,98,613 crore from Rs 1,94,882 crore. As the leading reinsurer in the domestic market, GIC Re continues to dominate local treaty programs and facultative placements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grateful to Sri Lankan team for continuing Pakistan tour: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Grateful to Sri Lankan team for continuing Pakistan tour: PCB chief Mohsin N...

 Global
2
Remaining two Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI matches on November 14 and 16 in Rawalpindi instead of November 13 and 15: PCB.

Remaining two Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI matches on November 14 and 16 in Rawalp...

 Global
3
Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attack

Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attac...

 Global
4
Witnessing Cosmic Fireworks: First Glimpse at Supernova's Stunning Early Stages

Witnessing Cosmic Fireworks: First Glimpse at Supernova's Stunning Early Sta...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025