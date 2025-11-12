GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

GIC Re, the state-owned reinsurance giant, has announced a striking 54% increase in net profits for the quarter ending in September 2025, with earnings soaring to Rs 2,867 crore. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 1,861 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

The company's total income expanded to Rs 11,831 crore, compared to Rs 11,179 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Additionally, the gross premium saw a notable rise to Rs 9,601 crore, a substantial increment from Rs 8,413 crore a year earlier. The underwriting loss was also reduced to Rs 388 crore from Rs 1,088 crore, showing improved financial health.

GIC Re further reported an enhancement in its solvency ratio, climbing to 3.85 from 3.42, and an increase in total assets to Rs 1,98,613 crore from Rs 1,94,882 crore. As the leading reinsurer in the domestic market, GIC Re continues to dominate local treaty programs and facultative placements.

(With inputs from agencies.)