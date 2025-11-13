Lukoil's Global Asset Dilemma Amid Sanctions Pressure

The clock is ticking for Russian oil major Lukoil as U.S. sanctions are set to come into full effect, impacting the company's extensive foreign asset portfolio spanning from Egypt to Kazakhstan. Already, Lukoil's plans to offload some of these holdings have been thwarted, such as its failed attempt to sell assets to trader Gunvor before the rapidly approaching November 21 deadline.

In Kazakhstan, state firm KazMunayGas is contemplating a bid for Lukoil's stake in the expansive Karachaganak field, amid interest from other energy giants like Shell in Africa's deepwater blocks. Meanwhile, Lukoil's potential plans to exit Egypt have raised eyebrows, and nationalization of assets is becoming a reality in places like Moldova and Bulgaria.

With sanctions casting a long shadow over Lukoil's operations, experts like Sergey Vakulenko suggest that retaining ownership might be the best strategy. Similar precedents, such as Rosneft's experience in Germany, illuminate paths where Lukoil may still navigate the turbulent geopolitical landscape while minimizing losses.