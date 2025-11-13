Unveiling the Conspiracy: Inside the Delhi Blast Plot

Security agencies have made a significant breakthrough in the Delhi blast case by recovering diaries belonging to the accused, Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil. The diaries, which span the dates November 8 to 12, detail plans for coordinated attacks, sources revealed.

The documents also listed 25 names, primarily from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad, indicating a large-scale conspiracy. Authorities identified these diaries from Dr Umar's and Muzammil's rooms, the latter of which contained a staggering 360 kg of explosives just 300 meters from Al-Falah University.

Investigators are decrypting code words within the diaries and suspect preparations of additional vehicles for the blasts. On Thursday, officials disclosed that eight suspects aimed to orchestrate synchronized explosions across four locations, each pair targeting a specific city. This entailed moving in pairs carrying multiple IEDs for simultaneous attacks.

Among those scrutinized are figures linked to previous terror incidents, including Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Dr Umar, and Shaheen. Police believe they thwarted a major terror plot involving widespread bombings. Suspects allegedly raised Rs 20 lakh for operational costs, including purchasing over 20 quintals of explosive-grade NPK fertiliser.

Communication through a Signal app group helped coordinate activities discreetly. Investigators found Dr Muzammil was drawn to terror networks like Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind, tied to ISIS, between 2021 and 2022. Weapons believed to have been acquired for forming an independent terror group were seized.

Finally, DNA testing by Delhi Police confirmed that Dr Umar Un Nabi was behind the car blast near Red Fort, which tragically killed 12 people and linked the current investigation to past terrorist activities.