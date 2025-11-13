Air India Express Lands Safely Amid Bomb Scare
An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Varanasi airport due to a bomb threat. The 182 passengers were safely evacuated. Security checks are underway. A bomb threat at Delhi Airport also proved to be a hoax, triggering precautionary checks at several airports.
In a situation that heightened security protocols and tested the resilience of emergency response at Varanasi Airport, an Air India Express flight from Mumbai to Varanasi had to make an unscheduled landing due to a bomb threat. The flight, IX 1023, which was carrying 182 passengers, was swiftly evacuated, ensuring everyone's safety.
A thorough inspection of the aircraft was immediately initiated, a spokesperson from Air India Express confirmed. Acting in accordance with security guidelines, the Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was promptly alerted, paving the way for a diligent response to the perceived threat.
On a related note, Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 experienced its own bomb scare, prompted by an email received on IndiGo's grievance portal. This was later discovered to be a hoax. Despite the false alarm, heightened security measures were implemented across several airports, keeping in view recent security incidents in the region.
