Punjab & Sind Bank Leads the Way in Digital Security with Cutting-Edge Fraud Prevention

New Delhi, 12th November, 2025: Punjab & Sind Bank is strengthening its position as a leader in secure digital banking by launching a comprehensive fraud prevention framework. By incorporating state-of-the-art Fraud and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) platforms, the bank aims to protect customer transactions amid rising cyber threats.

The bank, with its vast network of branches, is implementing advanced fraud mitigation tools to counter digital threats effectively. Their new Enterprise Fraud Risk Management (EFRM) platform monitors millions of transactions across multiple channels, intelligently blocking high-risk activity and ensuring minimal disruption to genuine users.

Managing Director and CEO Shri. Swarup Kumar Saha emphasized the bank's commitment to customer safety, reflecting its alignment with RBI's focus on fraud risk management. Punjab & Sind Bank seeks to further enhance digital security by adopting AI-driven capabilities and robust authentication mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)