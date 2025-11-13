Left Menu

Punjab & Sind Bank Leads the Way in Digital Security with Cutting-Edge Fraud Prevention

Punjab & Sind Bank is enhancing its digital security with advanced fraud prevention measures, including the new Enterprise Fraud Risk Management (EFRM) platform. The bank monitors over 40 million transactions in real-time to safeguard customers from fraud, aiming to provide a seamless and secure banking experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:39 IST
Punjab & Sind Bank Leads the Way in Digital Security with Cutting-Edge Fraud Prevention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, 12th November, 2025: Punjab & Sind Bank is strengthening its position as a leader in secure digital banking by launching a comprehensive fraud prevention framework. By incorporating state-of-the-art Fraud and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) platforms, the bank aims to protect customer transactions amid rising cyber threats.

The bank, with its vast network of branches, is implementing advanced fraud mitigation tools to counter digital threats effectively. Their new Enterprise Fraud Risk Management (EFRM) platform monitors millions of transactions across multiple channels, intelligently blocking high-risk activity and ensuring minimal disruption to genuine users.

Managing Director and CEO Shri. Swarup Kumar Saha emphasized the bank's commitment to customer safety, reflecting its alignment with RBI's focus on fraud risk management. Punjab & Sind Bank seeks to further enhance digital security by adopting AI-driven capabilities and robust authentication mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Blast Accused Traced Through Extensive CCTV Trail

Delhi Blast Accused Traced Through Extensive CCTV Trail

 India
2
Medical Student Linked to Delhi Blast Conspiracy Detained in Kanpur

Medical Student Linked to Delhi Blast Conspiracy Detained in Kanpur

 India
3
Major Anti-Narcotics Sweep in Manipur Destroys Illicit Poppy Fields

Major Anti-Narcotics Sweep in Manipur Destroys Illicit Poppy Fields

 India
4
Fortis Hospital Launches 'Ojasya' For Holistic Women's Health

Fortis Hospital Launches 'Ojasya' For Holistic Women's Health

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025