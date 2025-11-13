Left Menu

Nationwide Fertilizer Crackdown: Ensuring Fair Agricultural Practices

The Department of Fertilizers conducted extensive inspections to counter black marketing, hoarding, and diversion during the Kharif and Rabi seasons of 2025-26. The crackdown led to numerous licence cancellations and legal actions, aiming to ensure fair fertilizer distribution across India.

  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Fertilizers has undertaken a comprehensive enforcement campaign across India during the 2025-26 agricultural seasons to tackle black marketing, hoarding, and diversion of fertilizers. Over 3.17 lakh inspections were conducted nationwide, with Uttar Pradesh as a standout performer, executing 28,273 inspections and numerous legal actions.

Authorities issued thousands of show-cause notices, resulting in licence suspensions and FIRs. Notable efforts were made in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, with significant licence cancellations for diversion violations. Coordination with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and state governments was crucial in this massive drive.

Efforts also tackled substandard fertilizers, with regular sampling and testing. Digital dashboards enabled real-time monitoring of stock, while legal actions ensured compliance with the Essential Commodities Act and Fertilizer Control Order. Continuous support from farmers and stakeholders is encouraged to maintain transparency in the distribution system.

