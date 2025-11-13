CBI Nabs MCD Engineer in Rs 10 Lakh Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Junior Engineer from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Najafgarh Zone. The arrest took place as the engineer accepted a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant, aimed at clearing pending bills worth about Rs 3 crore.

The CBI had previously registered a case on November 11 against multiple engineers in the same zone, alleging they demanded Rs 25.42 lakh as undue advantage for processing the outstanding payments. A trap was set, leading to the Junior Engineer's apprehension while accepting a partial bribe.

Searches at the premises of the involved individuals revealed significant cash, jewelry, and property documents. In a separate incident on November 11, CBI's investigations uncovered a bribery network led by private individuals impersonating high-ranking officials to solicit bribes from public servants and private citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)