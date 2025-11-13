CBI Nabs MCD Engineer in Rs 10 Lakh Bribery Scandal
The CBI arrested a Junior Engineer of MCD's Najafgarh Zone for taking a Rs 10 lakh bribe. A broader inquiry exists into multiple engineers involved in the extortion. Additionally, the CBI is probing an unrelated bribery racket involving the impersonation of senior officials to extract undue favors.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Junior Engineer from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Najafgarh Zone. The arrest took place as the engineer accepted a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant, aimed at clearing pending bills worth about Rs 3 crore.
The CBI had previously registered a case on November 11 against multiple engineers in the same zone, alleging they demanded Rs 25.42 lakh as undue advantage for processing the outstanding payments. A trap was set, leading to the Junior Engineer's apprehension while accepting a partial bribe.
Searches at the premises of the involved individuals revealed significant cash, jewelry, and property documents. In a separate incident on November 11, CBI's investigations uncovered a bribery network led by private individuals impersonating high-ranking officials to solicit bribes from public servants and private citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
