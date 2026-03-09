Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Congress Ticket Corruption in Haryana

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh on Monday dismissed allegations of corruption as "baseless," responding to claims that a couple was asked for money in exchange for an assembly election ticket.

The controversy erupted after the husband of a former Haryana Mahila Congress leader alleged that the Gandhi family attempted to extort Rs 7 crore for a ticket from the Bawal constituency. Singh countered by questioning the timing of the accusations, suggesting they arose due to the woman not being made Mahila Congress state chief.

The BJP quickly seized on the accusations, with spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claiming to have "prima facie proof" of corruption involving senior Congress leaders. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi echoed the allegations, calling Congress "corrupt to the core." The exchange has intensified the political battle lines ahead of upcoming elections.

