Left Menu

Tokenized Deposits: A New Era in Crypto Trading

JPMorgan and DBS are launching a joint tokenized deposit framework, offering on-chain transfers. This development boosts projects like DeepSnitch AI, which aims to revolutionize crypto trading with AI agents. With $520K raised and potential for high returns, DeepSnitch AI could be the top investment of 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

JPMorgan and DBS have joined forces to introduce a groundbreaking tokenized deposit infrastructure, announced on November 11, aiming to revolutionize on-chain transfers. The initiative marks a notable shift in the financial landscape, promoting easier cross-bank operations while smaller ventures like DeepSnitch AI capitalize on the increasing institutional interest.

DeepSnitch AI is emerging as a prominent player in the crypto space, benefiting from $520K in early investments and offering substantial returns. With its five innovative AI agents, DeepSnitch AI seeks to transform how over 100 million users approach crypto trading, potentially making it a leading investment for 2025.

As JPMorgan and DBS spearhead the evolution of tokenized deposits, DeepSnitch AI successfully leverages this momentum. The project integrates cutting-edge AI tools with strategic marketing efforts, positioning itself for significant growth in the crypto market. These developments underscore the trend towards AI-driven solutions in the financial sector.

TRENDING

1
EU Fast-Tracks Customs Duties on Low-Value Parcels

EU Fast-Tracks Customs Duties on Low-Value Parcels

 Belgium
2
DHL's €1 Billion Investment Unveils India's Logistics Renaissance

DHL's €1 Billion Investment Unveils India's Logistics Renaissance

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir: United Front Against Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir: United Front Against Terrorism

 India
4
Patil Automation Surges Ahead with Record Financial Growth in FY2025 H1

Patil Automation Surges Ahead with Record Financial Growth in FY2025 H1

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025