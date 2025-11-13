Uttar Pradesh's Battle Against Stubble Burning Yields Results

In a significant development, stubble burning incidents have drastically reduced across Uttar Pradesh, following strict directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and continuous monitoring by the state's authorities, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The government has been proactive in implementing alternative crop residue management methods, encouraging farmers to abandon the traditional burning approach. Satellite surveillance has been used to track such incidents, especially in 20 districts including Etah, Kaushambi, Sitapur, and Unnao, which have recorded the least number of cases.

Enforcement measures include monetary fines for offenders, ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 15,000 depending on the burnt area. Each nodal officer covers 50 to 100 farmers to oversee compliance. These efforts have led to lower pollution levels and have enhanced sustainable agricultural practices among farmers.

