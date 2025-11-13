Uttar Pradesh's Battle Against Stubble Burning Yields Results
Stubble burning has significantly declined in Uttar Pradesh due to strict measures and monitoring supervised by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Proactive state government initiatives have promoted alternative agricultural practices, achieving notable success in reducing pollution and promoting sustainable farming across 20 districts.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, stubble burning incidents have drastically reduced across Uttar Pradesh, following strict directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and continuous monitoring by the state's authorities, according to an official statement released on Thursday.
The government has been proactive in implementing alternative crop residue management methods, encouraging farmers to abandon the traditional burning approach. Satellite surveillance has been used to track such incidents, especially in 20 districts including Etah, Kaushambi, Sitapur, and Unnao, which have recorded the least number of cases.
Enforcement measures include monetary fines for offenders, ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 15,000 depending on the burnt area. Each nodal officer covers 50 to 100 farmers to oversee compliance. These efforts have led to lower pollution levels and have enhanced sustainable agricultural practices among farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Seeds of Change: Women Farmers Redefining Leadership in India
Historic Relief Package for Farmers: Rs 9,815 Crore Aid Announced
Corteva Agriscience Launches Pixxaro: A New Solution for Wheat Farmers
Watercare’s $1M Payout to Oyster Farmers Welcomed, Amid Ongoing Sewage Crises
Urgent Call for Maize Procurement in Karnataka Amidst Farmers' Agitation