MP Chief Minister Distributes Rs 233 Crore to Soybean Farmers, Announces 'Year of Agro-Based Industries'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav disbursed Rs 233 crore to 1.33 lakh soybean farmers under Bhavantar Yojana, while inaugurating Rs 183.25 crore development projects in Dewas. CM Yadav proclaimed 2026 as 'Year of Agro-Based Industries,' emphasizing transparent procurement and farmer-friendly initiatives in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:25 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav is transferring money with single click (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has distributed Rs 233 crore to the accounts of 1.33 lakh soybean farmers under the state's Bhavantar Yojana. The announcement came during an event in Dewas, where development projects totaling Rs 183.25 crore were also launched to bolster the region's infrastructure.

During his address, CM Yadav highlighted the significance of the Bhavantar payment scheme, stating it aligns with the government's commitment to improving farmer livelihoods. The initiative, he claimed, demonstrates the administration's ability to deliver on its promises swiftly, ensuring fair prices for produce.

In a forward-looking declaration, CM Yadav announced that 2026 will be marked as the 'Year of Agro-Based Industries.' He detailed how the e-Mandi portal facilitates fair pricing and prompt payments, aided by real-time tracking and monitoring to ensure transparency. A helpline has been set up to assist farmers, minimizing challenges faced in selling produce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

