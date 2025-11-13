MP Chief Minister Distributes Rs 233 Crore to Soybean Farmers, Announces 'Year of Agro-Based Industries'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has distributed Rs 233 crore to the accounts of 1.33 lakh soybean farmers under the state's Bhavantar Yojana. The announcement came during an event in Dewas, where development projects totaling Rs 183.25 crore were also launched to bolster the region's infrastructure.

During his address, CM Yadav highlighted the significance of the Bhavantar payment scheme, stating it aligns with the government's commitment to improving farmer livelihoods. The initiative, he claimed, demonstrates the administration's ability to deliver on its promises swiftly, ensuring fair prices for produce.

In a forward-looking declaration, CM Yadav announced that 2026 will be marked as the 'Year of Agro-Based Industries.' He detailed how the e-Mandi portal facilitates fair pricing and prompt payments, aided by real-time tracking and monitoring to ensure transparency. A helpline has been set up to assist farmers, minimizing challenges faced in selling produce.

