Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Major Drug Trafficking Ring

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated search operations early Friday morning across five locations in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, targeting a significant drug trafficking investigation related to the seizure of 82.53 kg of cocaine.

Officials reported that the raids, conducted in collaboration with local police, aim to uncover a suspected international narcotics network. This action is part of a broader crackdown by various enforcement agencies following a surge in drug interdictions nationwide.

The ED is tracing financial routes linked to the cocaine haul, which may involve money laundering and international financing. The ongoing searches are poised to uncover documents and digital evidence critical to dismantling the drug syndicate.

