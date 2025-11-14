Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Major Drug Trafficking Ring
The Enforcement Directorate launched multiple raids in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, linked to a drug trafficking investigation involving over 82 kg of cocaine. The operation is part of a broader effort to dismantle international narcotics networks believed to be using shell companies and courier services for distribution.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated search operations early Friday morning across five locations in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, targeting a significant drug trafficking investigation related to the seizure of 82.53 kg of cocaine.
Officials reported that the raids, conducted in collaboration with local police, aim to uncover a suspected international narcotics network. This action is part of a broader crackdown by various enforcement agencies following a surge in drug interdictions nationwide.
The ED is tracing financial routes linked to the cocaine haul, which may involve money laundering and international financing. The ongoing searches are poised to uncover documents and digital evidence critical to dismantling the drug syndicate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Cocaine Bust Leads to Money Laundering Investigation
U.S. Treasury Targets Hysa Family for Alleged Money Laundering Network
Court Orders Manoj Gaur's Custody in Jaypee Infratech Money Laundering Case
ED Nabs Ex-Jaypee Chief in Money Laundering Scam
ED Cracks Down on Tax Evasion and Money Laundering: Major Developments