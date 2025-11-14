NDA Takes the Lead in Bihar Elections as Mahagathbandhan Trails

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has surged ahead in the Bihar elections, crossing the halfway mark of 122, according to recent Election Commission data. Indications from 229 seats show NDA's solid lead on 167, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) leading strong.

As early trends unveil Mahagathbandhan falling behind with a mere 60 seats, the NDA showcases a robust performance. BJP led in 71 areas and JD(U) in 72, while Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) clinched 18 leads. The AIMIM stood out, leading in two constituencies, highlighting interesting dynamics in the state electoral landscape.

The intense vote counting for Bihar's 243 constituencies commenced at 8 am, under stringent security protocols. Despite Mahagathbandhan's flagging momentum, exit polls suggest NDA's comfortable victory, building on Nitish Kumar's and BJP's historical election performance, even after political realignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)