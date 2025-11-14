IIT Guwahati Hosts Pivotal Meeting to Propel Rural Tech Innovations

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati recently orchestrated the Second Annual Review Meeting of the Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) 2.0 projects. Distinguished figures like Prof AK Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, graced the event, hosted under the Office of the PSA, with several key scientific and academic figures in attendance.

In his opening speech, IIT Guwahati Director Prof Devendra Jalihal welcomed stakeholders working on impactful technologies. He expressed eagerness to witness innovative presentations over the two-day review focused on evaluating the progress, impact, and scalability of RuTAG 2.0 projects, driving the fusion of scientific research and rural development via technology-led solutions.

Prof AK Sood highlighted the importance of standardization in deploying rural technologies, envisioning a wider reach across Indian villages with innovations. Concurrently, Dr Parvinder Maini stressed the rural sector's economic significance and promoted commercialization, unveiling two new research centers aimed at fostering sustainable agriculture and product innovation.

