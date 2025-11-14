Left Menu

Teamshares Takes the SPAC Route to Public Markets with $746 Million Deal

Teamshares is set to go public via a $746 million SPAC deal with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. This move is part of a broader resurgence of SPAC activity in 2025. The company acquires SMEs through its tech platform, generating significant revenue across various sectors in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:04 IST
Teamshares Takes the SPAC Route to Public Markets with $746 Million Deal

In a significant strategic move, Teamshares has announced its plans to enter the public market through a $746 million SPAC deal with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. This bold step marks a resurgence of SPACs on Wall Street, with market leaders like T. Rowe Price backing the transition.

Teamshares, a company that specializes in acquiring small to medium-sized enterprises, effectively combines its role as a financial technology firm and a holding company. The company's existing portfolio has already generated over $400 million in consolidated revenue, spanning across 40 industries and 30 states.

Signaling a shift for aging business owners, Co-founder and CEO Michael Brown outlined the prospects for companies with owners over the age of 55. With family succession becoming rare, such owners are prompted to sell. Post-deal, Teamshares Inc is expected to trade under the ticker 'TMS' on Nasdaq, aiming for ongoing growth through acquisitions and tech developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA's Dominant Bihar Victory Marred by Allegations of Voter Misleading

NDA's Dominant Bihar Victory Marred by Allegations of Voter Misleading

 India
2
Teamshares Set to Go Public in $746 Million SPAC Deal

Teamshares Set to Go Public in $746 Million SPAC Deal

 Global
3
Delhi Eases Business: No More Registration Renewals Every 21 Years!

Delhi Eases Business: No More Registration Renewals Every 21 Years!

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between China and Japan Over Taiwan Remarks

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between China and Japan Over Taiwan Remarks

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025