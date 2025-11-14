Teamshares Takes the SPAC Route to Public Markets with $746 Million Deal

In a significant strategic move, Teamshares has announced its plans to enter the public market through a $746 million SPAC deal with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. This bold step marks a resurgence of SPACs on Wall Street, with market leaders like T. Rowe Price backing the transition.

Teamshares, a company that specializes in acquiring small to medium-sized enterprises, effectively combines its role as a financial technology firm and a holding company. The company's existing portfolio has already generated over $400 million in consolidated revenue, spanning across 40 industries and 30 states.

Signaling a shift for aging business owners, Co-founder and CEO Michael Brown outlined the prospects for companies with owners over the age of 55. With family succession becoming rare, such owners are prompted to sell. Post-deal, Teamshares Inc is expected to trade under the ticker 'TMS' on Nasdaq, aiming for ongoing growth through acquisitions and tech developments.

