Congress Clinches Key Victory in Jubilee Hills By-Election

In a significant political development, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lauded Congress workers following their triumph in the Jubilee Hills by-election. This victory not only amplifies Congress' hold in the state but also intensifies the party's responsibility towards Telangana's governance.

Reflecting on the past, Reddy noted the party's lackluster performance in Hyderabad during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, he highlighted the current momentum gained from the Jubilee Hills success, which aligns with citizens' desires for continued welfare and developmental projects.

Congress candidate Naveen Yadav decisively secured the Jubilee Hills seat by defeating BRS' Maganti Sunitha Gopinath by 24,658 votes, as confirmed by Returning Officer P. Sairam. The win further consolidates Congress' position, while nationwide results like Bihar's highlight ongoing electoral challenges the party faces.

