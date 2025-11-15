Left Menu

Congress Clinches Key Victory in Jubilee Hills By-Election

In a pivotal political turnaround, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy applauded the efforts of Congress workers for their victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election. The win has boosted Congress' influence in the state and emphasized the importance of welfare initiatives, as CM Reddy urged a focus on developmental agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:27 IST
Congress Clinches Key Victory in Jubilee Hills By-Election
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo: CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lauded Congress workers following their triumph in the Jubilee Hills by-election. This victory not only amplifies Congress' hold in the state but also intensifies the party's responsibility towards Telangana's governance.

Reflecting on the past, Reddy noted the party's lackluster performance in Hyderabad during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, he highlighted the current momentum gained from the Jubilee Hills success, which aligns with citizens' desires for continued welfare and developmental projects.

Congress candidate Naveen Yadav decisively secured the Jubilee Hills seat by defeating BRS' Maganti Sunitha Gopinath by 24,658 votes, as confirmed by Returning Officer P. Sairam. The win further consolidates Congress' position, while nationwide results like Bihar's highlight ongoing electoral challenges the party faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

 India
2
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
3
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

 Paraguay
4
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025