Congress Clinches Key Victory in Jubilee Hills By-Election
In a pivotal political turnaround, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy applauded the efforts of Congress workers for their victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election. The win has boosted Congress' influence in the state and emphasized the importance of welfare initiatives, as CM Reddy urged a focus on developmental agendas.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lauded Congress workers following their triumph in the Jubilee Hills by-election. This victory not only amplifies Congress' hold in the state but also intensifies the party's responsibility towards Telangana's governance.
Reflecting on the past, Reddy noted the party's lackluster performance in Hyderabad during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, he highlighted the current momentum gained from the Jubilee Hills success, which aligns with citizens' desires for continued welfare and developmental projects.
Congress candidate Naveen Yadav decisively secured the Jubilee Hills seat by defeating BRS' Maganti Sunitha Gopinath by 24,658 votes, as confirmed by Returning Officer P. Sairam. The win further consolidates Congress' position, while nationwide results like Bihar's highlight ongoing electoral challenges the party faces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devyani Rana Leads BJP to Victory in Nagrota By-Election
Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Government
BJP's Madan Rathore Takes Accountability for By-Election Loss
PDP Triumphs in Budgam Assembly By-Election
Congress Reclaims Anta, By-election Drama Unfolds Across India