Left Menu

Serbia Rushes to Secure Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

Serbia has obtained a temporary license from the U.S. to find a buyer for its Russian-controlled oil company, NIS, under sanctions threatening fuel shortages. Gazprom Neft and Gazprom, controlling 56% of NIS, have indicated willingness to transfer ownership. A pressing decision looms for Serbia's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:49 IST
Serbia Rushes to Secure Oil Firm Amid Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Serbia has secured a three-month U.S. license to find a new buyer for its Russian-owned oil firm, NIS, currently under sanctions that jeopardize fuel supplies as winter nears, according to energy minister Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic.

This move follows a request from the majority stakeholders, Russia's Gazprom Neft and Gazprom, to the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) expressing willingness to relinquish control. Sanctions on Russia's oil sector, which include Gazprom, were initially instituted in January but have been deferred for NIS until finally being enforced on October 8.

Minister Djedovic-Handanovic, on live television, stated that the U.S. Treasury has allowed a timeframe until February 13 for negotiation. Meanwhile, banks have halted NIS transactions and Croatia's JANAF pipeline has ceased crude delivery. The Serbian government might consider assuming control of NIS, although President Vucic opposes such a move.

TRENDING

1
Massive 10 per cent difference in vote percentage between the winning coalition and opposition in Bihar: PM Modi in Surat.

Massive 10 per cent difference in vote percentage between the winning coalit...

 India
2
Dementia Surpasses Heart Disease as Australia's Leading Cause of Death in 2024

Dementia Surpasses Heart Disease as Australia's Leading Cause of Death in 20...

 Australia
3
Bihar Election: A Turning Point in India's Political Landscape

Bihar Election: A Turning Point in India's Political Landscape

 India
4
Bihar elections showed that people have rejected those spewing poison of casteism: PM Modi in Surat.

Bihar elections showed that people have rejected those spewing poison of cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025