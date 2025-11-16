Left Menu

Australia Celebrates Trump's Tariff Rollback: A Win for Beef Trade

Australia cautiously welcomes President Trump's rollback of beef tariffs, urging complete removal of tariffs on all Australian goods. The initiative is seen as a boost for Australia's meat industry. However, Prime Minister Albanese continues to push for zero reciprocal tariffs, advocating for mutual trade benefits.

In a strategic move to ease growing consumer concerns about rising grocery prices, President Donald Trump has lifted tariffs on over 200 food products, prominently including beef. This decision, announced on Friday, has been met with cautious acclaim by the Australian government.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong praised the lifting of beef tariffs as beneficial for Australian producers, as Australia is now a major supplier of red meat to the United States. However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remains committed to advocating for the elimination of all tariffs, underscoring the importance of genuine reciprocal trade agreements.

The Australian government had been lobbying for a reprieve from Trump's tariffs, including those on steel and aluminum imports, due to perceived trade disparities. The rollback is seen as a positive development for Australian beef exporters and fast-food chains reliant on Australian meat products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

