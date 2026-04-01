Left Menu

Bolivia Halts Fuel Imports Amid Smuggling Scandal

The Bolivian government has suspended gasoline contracts with Vitol and Trafigura due to an investigation into smuggling poor quality fuel from Chile. The scandal involves adulterated fuel worth $150 million and has caused public transport strikes amid an existing energy shortage in Bolivia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:59 IST
Bolivia Halts Fuel Imports Amid Smuggling Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major move, Bolivia announced the suspension of its gasoline contracts with Vitol and Trafigura due to allegations of smuggling poor quality fuel from Chile.

The Energy Minister revealed that 5,000 tanker trucks carrying adulterated fuel entered Bolivia through a smuggling network, leading to public unrest among transport drivers who blame the tainted gasoline for vehicle damages.

Bolivian authorities are working with Chile to investigate the matter, as the scandal exacerbates the nation's energy shortage and highlights regional smuggling issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Announces Imminent Iran Exit Plans

U.S. Announces Imminent Iran Exit Plans

 United States
2
Trump's Bold World Cup Security Stance

Trump's Bold World Cup Security Stance

 Global
3
Trump Announces Swift End to U.S. Military Campaign in Iran

Trump Announces Swift End to U.S. Military Campaign in Iran

 Global
4
Gyokeres' Last-Minute Heroics Propel Sweden to World Cup

Gyokeres' Last-Minute Heroics Propel Sweden to World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026