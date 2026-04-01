Bolivia Halts Fuel Imports Amid Smuggling Scandal

In a major move, Bolivia announced the suspension of its gasoline contracts with Vitol and Trafigura due to allegations of smuggling poor quality fuel from Chile.

The Energy Minister revealed that 5,000 tanker trucks carrying adulterated fuel entered Bolivia through a smuggling network, leading to public unrest among transport drivers who blame the tainted gasoline for vehicle damages.

Bolivian authorities are working with Chile to investigate the matter, as the scandal exacerbates the nation's energy shortage and highlights regional smuggling issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)