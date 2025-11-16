Resilience at Sea: Novorossiysk Oil Loadings Resume Post-Attack

Russia's pivotal Novorossiysk port has recommenced oil loadings following a temporary two-day suspension, caused by a Ukrainian missile and drone offensive, industry insiders and LSEG data reveal.

On Friday, oil exports from Novorossiysk and its adjacent Caspian Pipeline Consortium facility were put on hold, impacting 2.2 million barrels daily—roughly 2% of the global supply. This prompted a more than 2% surge in global oil prices due to looming supply concerns.

Industry sources, under anonymity, confirmed to Reuters that operations have resumed. The recent attack significantly damaged two crucial berths at this strategic Black Sea export hub, marking the most severe Ukrainian offensive on the infrastructure to date.