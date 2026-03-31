Black Sea Gas Exploration Stalemate
Black Sea Oil & Gas aims to expand its gas exploration activities in the Black Sea. However, CEO Mark Beacom expressed frustration as Romania has not offered new offshore exploration blocks for over 15 years, hindering the company's exploration prospects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:25 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Black Sea Oil & Gas is eager to pursue new gas exploration initiatives in the Black Sea. Yet, the Romanian government's reluctance to sanction further exploration poses a significant hurdle.
CEO Mark Beacom criticized the lack of progress, noting that no new offshore exploration blocks have been put up for auction in the past 15 years.
This stagnation highlights a crucial impasse in the sector's growth potential, leaving companies like Black Sea Oil & Gas waiting in the wings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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