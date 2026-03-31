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Romania Invites U.S. Investors to Black Sea Energy Ventures

Romania is aiming to attract U.S. investors to its energy sector at the Black Sea, as announced by Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan. Highlighting the success of the Neptun Deep offshore gas project, which involves significant investment, Romania hopes to increase such energy projects to enhance its production capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:55 IST
Romania Invites U.S. Investors to Black Sea Energy Ventures
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Romania is looking to bring U.S. investors into its energy sector, particularly targeting the Black Sea for potential collaborations, Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan announced on Tuesday.

The Neptun Deep offshore gas project, a collaborative investment of 4 billion euros between OMV's subsidiary OMV Petrom and the state-owned gas producer Romgaz, stands as a testament to successful endeavors in the region.

Expected to begin production in 2027, the project aims to deliver around 8 billion cubic meters of gas annually, marking Romania's ongoing efforts to expand its energy production landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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