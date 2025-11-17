Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Government Over Red Fort Blast, Raises National Security Concerns

In a sharp rebuke to the Central Government, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the administration in the aftermath of the November 10 Red Fort blast, which claimed twelve lives and injured several others. Mufti characterized the incident as a symptom of a broader insecurity plaguing the nation and a reflection of the government's failed policies in Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing attendees at a Working Group Meeting in Srinagar on November 16, Mufti questioned the disparity between the government's assurances of safety in Kashmir and the reality underscored by the blast. She expressed concerns about divisive politics taking precedence over national security, urging for a reconsideration of the political strategy that she claimed endangered the nation's integrity.

Amid ongoing investigations, Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh acknowledged the breakthroughs in dismantling terror modules, including the apprehension of six individuals linked to the case. Meanwhile, reports of fund trails linked to militant handlers and the recovery of ammunition are shedding light on the scale of the conspiracy, though the origin of key elements like certain armaments remains unresolved.