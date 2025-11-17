Left Menu

Intensive Rescue Efforts Underway After Sonbhadra Mine Collapse

Rescue operations in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, are ongoing after a stone mine collapsed, trapping workers under debris. One body has been recovered as NDRF and SDRF teams strive to locate others. Over 15 workers are feared trapped since the Saturday incident, with coordinated rescue efforts continuing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:44 IST
Rescue efforts underway after Sonbhadra mine collapse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue operations are in full swing in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, following the collapse of a stone mine that left several workers feared trapped beneath immense debris. On Monday, officials reported the recovery of one body while search efforts continued. The mine collapsed on Saturday, entrapping 15 workers under the rubble.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been actively engaged in the rescue efforts, which commenced immediately post-collapse. Senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Prakash, are on-site to guide the operation alongside specialized teams.

"We are aiming to conclude the rescue mission swiftly," stated an official. Somnath, whose two sons are among the trapped, expressed despair over the uncertain wait. Meanwhile, ADG Zone Varanasi Piyush Mordia confirmed that a multi-agency response, including police and fire department personnel, remains operational at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

